Botswana Commences Voter Registration for 2024 General Elections Amidst Legal Challenges

The curtain is up for the 2024 general elections in Botswana as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) embarks on the voter registration process. An estimated 2,880 polling stations across the nation and an additional 48 in foreign territories have swung their doors open to accommodate Batswana citizens living abroad.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi, via his social media platforms, urged citizens who are 18 years and older and possess a valid identity card, to participate in the registration process. His rallying cry wasn't merely to register, but to do so peacefully, highlighting the importance of democratic decorum in this significant period.

The Journey to Registration

The path to this day wasn't without its hurdles. The registration process had been stalled twice in November due to a legal challenge from the country's primary opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). The UDC had sought court permission to deploy observers during the process—a move ultimately dismissed by Botswana's Court of Appeal. The court clarified that the nation's electoral act does not necessitate the presence of observers during voter registration.

With the commencement of the voter registration process, which runs until February 3, Botswana strides towards its general elections. The process is not just a logistical exercise but a testament to the nation's commitment to democracy, a commitment that President Masisi emphasized in his call to the citizens. As the process unfolds, the nation waits, not just for the day's end at 6 p.m. when the registration venues close, but for the dawn of a new political chapter.