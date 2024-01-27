BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Annamalai Announces INDIA Bloc's Resolution to Expose Congress

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu is buzzing with tension as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K. Annamalai, takes a dig at the Indian National Congress (INC). Annamalai has pointed out the Congress's lack of active members in Tamil Nadu, suggesting the party is composed more of leaders than workers. The BJP president brought attention to a controversial video featuring DMK minister Raja Kannappan, where the latter criticizes the Congress for focusing only on securing seats during elections.

Exposing Congress: A Collective Resolution

The parties of the INDIA bloc, according to Annamalai, have resolved to expose the Congress. The BJP president referred to the video of Kannappan, where the DMK minister, in a rather scathing critique, states that the Congress operates only to secure electoral seats, lacking a dedication to grassroots work. The video, shared on a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), has yet to be verified by India Today.

DMK Minister's Controversial Speech

In the controversial video, Kannappan is heard saying, “As far as the Congress is concerned, they run the party only to get seats. What’s the use of that? They don’t run the party thinking they should work hard or do good for the people. But when elections come closer, they will come. This doesn’t work amongst the people.” Kannappan, despite belonging to a party that is part of the INDIA bloc with Congress, did not shy away from expressing his observations.

Shifting Political Alliances

While the BJP and the INDIA bloc are sharpening their political strategies, other significant developments are unfolding in the country. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have elected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and Punjab independently, breaking away from the INDIA bloc. There's also speculation about Nitish Kumar, who might depart from the Mahagathbandhan government, a coalition with Lalu Yadav's RJD, to rejoin the BJP-led NDA. These shifts signify a complex and dynamic political scenario, resonating with Annamalai's intentions of exposing the Congress.