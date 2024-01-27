Biden Revives Melania Trump's 'Be Best' Anti-cyberbullying Campaign to Taunt Trump

In a series of calculated online exchanges, President Joe Biden has breathed new life into Melania Trump's 'Be Best' anti-cyberbullying campaign, using it as a strategic weapon against his predecessor, Donald Trump. The phrase 'Be Best' was dropped into a post on the President's official X account, a not-so-subtle nod to Trump's unsettling response to Biden's personal insults.

Reviving 'Be Best' to Taunt Trump

Biden's use of 'Be Best' is a cleverly veiled jab at the former president. This phrase was the cornerstone of Melania Trump's campaign, launched in 2018, with a focus on equipping children with tools to improve their social and emotional health. The irony of Biden's taunt lies in the contrast between the campaign's noble intent and Donald Trump's own reputation for cyberbullying.

Biden's Tactic: Labeling Trump a 'Loser'

Another tactic Biden has employed in his ongoing feud with Trump is the simple yet effective strategy of labeling him a 'loser.' By emphasizing Trump's status as a former president, Biden seeks to throw Trump off his game and keep him on the defensive. The use of such a term is a calculated move that plays into the narrative of Trump's dwindling influence.

Trump's Response: Claims of Inauthenticity

Trump's campaign, however, has not remained silent in the face of these provocations. Jason Miller, a senior advisor to Trump, has dismissed Biden's posts as inauthentic, suggesting they are not penned by Biden himself. Furthermore, Miller has criticized Biden's focus on taunting, accusing the president of being distracted from pressing issues such as inflation and border challenges.

As this online war of words continues, Biden's strategy of reviving the 'Be Best' campaign seems to be an effective method of rattling Trump. This situation underscores the evolving nature of political discourse in the digital age, where social media becomes the battleground and words serve as weapons.