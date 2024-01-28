Biden Bolsters Support from Black Voters in South Carolina

In his second visit to South Carolina within a month, President Joe Biden addressed the Democratic party's fundraiser at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. His message was clear: the vital role Black voters played in his 2020 victory and his confidence in defeating Donald Trump again.

Biden's Pitch to Black Voters

With the change making South Carolina the first Democratic presidential primary, the influence of voters of color in the nomination process has been elevated. Biden expressed his loyalty to the state and his resolution to win back Black voters. The President highlighted his administration's accomplishments, including the rapid growth of Black small businesses and the lowest recorded Black unemployment levels in U.S. history.

Declining Support: A Challenge Ahead

Despite the President's optimistic tone, recent polls indicate a decline in Biden's support among voters of color since 2020. The President's approval ratings among Black adults in the state have dropped from 86% in July 2021 to 50% in December 2021. This decline has triggered concerns about voter enthusiasm and engagement, particularly among the young voters necessary for the general election.

Democratic Backing and Activist Efforts

Various Democratic figures have rallied to bolster Biden's campaign, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. James Clyburn, the latter credited with helping Biden's previous South Carolina win. Local activists have also heightened their efforts to mobilize voters for the upcoming primary. The Biden campaign has invested time and resources in the state, running TV ads and launching campaigns to boost enthusiasm among Black voters.

However, not all are on board with Biden's campaign strategy. Some, like Andrew Yang, have voiced concerns about the Democratic Party's nomination process and the need for a competitive candidate to defeat Trump in the general election. As the primary approaches, the Biden campaign's ability to re-energize his base and secure the support of Black voters in South Carolina remains a pivotal factor in the 2024 election.