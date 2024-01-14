en English
Elections

Bhubaneswar Police Prepares for Fair Conduct of Forthcoming Elections

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Bhubaneswar Police Prepares for Fair Conduct of Forthcoming Elections

As the season of India’s general elections approaches, Bhubaneswar, the city known for its rich history and rapidly developing infrastructure, becomes a hive of activity. The city’s police force, under the leadership of the acting Director General of Police (DGP), Arun Kumar Sarangi, is mobilizing its resources and manpower to ensure a smooth, peaceful, and fair conduct of the forthcoming elections.

Strategic Security Measures

During a high-level meeting, Sarangi emphasized the importance of conducting elections devoid of any criminal activities. He insisted on a rigorous enforcement of the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The police were directed to perform vehicle checks at sensitive locations and to monitor and prevent election-related offenses. This directive holds especially significant in regions affected by Naxal activities, where the threat of disruption is often higher.

Halting Illegal Activities

Highlighting the rampant issue of the illegal sale of liquor and drugs during the election process, Sarangi instructed the officers to enforce stringent measures to halt these activities. Such illegal practices often mar the integrity of the election process and may lead to undue influences on the voting population.

Enforcement Actions

Sarangi also emphasized the need for enforcement actions, which include executing non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and confiscating unauthorized firearms. These measures are aimed at maintaining law and order during the crucial voting period. Additionally, the police have been directed to enhance security checks at the state’s border areas, further ensuring the safety of the election process.

Sensitive polling booths are to be meticulously inspected, and necessary arrangements are to be made for their safety. The objective is to provide a secure environment that encourages citizens to exercise their democratic right without fear.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

