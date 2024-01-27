Belize Athletics Association Calls for Special General Assembly: Executive Committee Elections Announced

The Belize Athletics Association (BAA) has initiated preparations for a Special General Assembly, scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024, with the primary objective of conducting Executive Committee elections. The assembly is set to address the election of individuals to three crucial roles within the organization: President, General Secretary, and Treasurer. This move follows in the wake of the resignation of the former President, Deon Sutherland, and Treasurer, Orville Melendrez, last year, paired with the unfortunate passing of the General Secretary, Harry Pilgrim.

A Call for Nominations and Eligibility Criteria

The BAA has formally requested eligible members to submit nominations for the aforementioned positions by January 26, 2024. To ensure transparency and fairness during the election process, the association has established that only members who were in good standing by the nomination deadline will be permitted to vote. This measure is designed to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and uphold democratic principles within the organization.

Resignation Deadline for Current Executive Members

Furthermore, the association has mandated that current executive members interested in contesting for these roles must tender their resignation by February 9, 2024, a day prior to the assembly. This directive is in line with the association's constitution and serves to prevent any conflicts of interest that may arise during the election process.

Potential Candidates and Ongoing Term

Preliminary reports suggest that Cojac Smith and Gregory Meyers Sr are potential candidates for the positions of President and General Secretary, respectively. It is noteworthy that the vacancies arose within the original term for which the former executives were elected back in April 2022, which included other committee members who are still steadfastly serving in their respective roles.