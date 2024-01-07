en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Elections: Controversy Shadows PM Sheikh Hasina’s Bid for Fourth Term

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Bangladesh Elections: Controversy Shadows PM Sheikh Hasina's Bid for Fourth Term

Amid swirling controversy and charges of unfairness, Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections were recently held. The main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), abstained from the vote, leaving the field largely open for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is seeking her fourth consecutive term in office.

An Election Marred by Controversy

The months leading up to the elections were rife with tension and strife. Rights groups and the opposition party raised serious concerns about the arbitrary detention of thousands of opposition leaders and activists. The legitimacy of the electoral process was further called into question following an arson attack on a commuter train, widely believed to be a pre-election intimidation tactic.

The Opposition’s Stance

The BNP and its allies have accused the ruling government of orchestrating these attacks and engaging in widespread voter suppression. Their boycott of the elections is a protest against what they perceive as the government’s refusal to hold a free and fair election. The opposition has also called for the resignation of Hasina and the installation of a caretaker government to oversee the electoral process.

International Concerns and Reactions

These allegations have caught the attention of the international community, leading to widespread criticism. Human Rights Watch has reported extensive arrests of opposition activists, and the International Crisis Group has called for a dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition to prevent further unrest. The tension was further exacerbated when Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, a vocal critic of Hasina’s government, was controversially sentenced to six months in jail.

Looking Forward

Despite these controversies, many predict that Sheikh Hasina may secure her fourth term, largely due to significant economic achievements during her time in office. But with Bangladesh grappling with economic challenges, including a shortage of dollars and downgraded credit ratings, and a substantial loan request pending with the IMF, the road ahead is anything but smooth. The election results, which will determine the fate of 300 out of 350 parliamentary seats, are expected late Sunday or early Monday.

Bangladesh Economy Elections
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

