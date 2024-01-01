en English
Asia

Ballot Positions Finalized for Cambodia’s Senate Elections; Nigeria Gears Up for Bye Elections

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Ballot Positions Finalized for Cambodia's Senate Elections; Nigeria Gears Up for Bye Elections

In a significant recent development, Cambodia’s National Election Committee (NEC) has finalised the ballot positions for the four political parties contesting in the forthcoming Senate elections.

Scheduled for February 28, the ballot draw was conducted in the presence of an esteemed audience that included Buddhist patriarchs, NEC members, Constitutional Council representatives, current lawmakers and senators, and representatives from the contesting political parties.

Ballot Position Allocation

In this significant draw, the ballot positions were allocated in the following order: the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) clinched the first spot, followed by the Khmer Will Party, the royalist FUNCINPEC party, and the Nation Power Party.

The allocation of these positions is expected to play a crucial role in the campaign efforts of the respective parties.

Ensuring Fairness and Transparency

NEC secretary-general Tep Nytha underscored the importance of this draw. He emphasised that such a procedure is instrumental in upholding a fair and transparent election process.

The upcoming election will witness the selection of 58 senators, with an additional four senators appointed by King Norodom Sihamoni and the National Assembly, thereby fulfilling the 62-member requirement as per the law.

Preparation for the Upcoming Elections

The voter rolls, which include 11,747 eligible voters comprising lawmakers and commune council members, will be displayed at polling stations starting January 5. A specific period has been allocated for addressing any complaints and making necessary corrections, with the finalization date set for February 9.

Meanwhile, across the globe, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria has also given the green light for the timetable and schedule of activities for conducting bye elections. These elections, scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024, are necessitated by the resignation or demise of members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly. They will span two senatorial districts, four federal constituencies, and three state constituencies across nine states of the federation.

Besides, INEC is also poised to conduct re-run elections, as mandated by various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals, for about 35 constituencies. Nigeria’s three major political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP) – have already released their respective timetables and schedules of activities for the February 3, 2024, bye elections and court-ordered elections.

Asia Cambodia Elections
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

