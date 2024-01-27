As Azerbaijan teeters on the brink of its extraordinary presidential elections, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has drawn the curtains on the period for submitting applications for election observation. The stage is set for a political event of notable magnitude, where every move is being closely scrutinized. Amid this pivotal juncture, regulations are being enforced with an iron hand to maintain a seamless security apparatus and uphold confidentiality.

Muzzling the Media

Web portals have been served with stern warnings of potential bans if they dare to publish any sensitive information pertaining to the relocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces or weaponry. This move is seen as the government's intent to tighten the reins on information flow, ensuring that no leaks could potentially jeopardize the election process or national security.

Presidential Candidates Registered

As the countdown to the elections commences, the CEC has officially stamped the presidential candidature of Zahid Oruj and Razi Nurullayev. These individuals have now joined the race to occupy the highest office in the land, their fate now resting in the hands of the voters.

The Scale of the Electorate

The CEC has unveiled that the number of registered voters in Azerbaijan stands at an astounding figure of over 6.3 million. This revelation not only indicates the sheer size of the electorate but also underscores the weight of the impending presidential race.

Meanwhile, the International Eurasia Press Fund's observation team continues its diligent watch over the presidential election process in various regions of Azerbaijan. They have spread their network across multiple constituencies and cities, including Baku, and are actively monitoring the pre-election activities of the population. The IEPF, known for its substantial contribution to election monitoring in the past, has once again been selected for its consistent activity and commitment to transparency.

The upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan thus stand as a testament to the nation's democratic values, underpinned by rigorous security measures and a commitment to fairness. The world watches with bated breath as the country prepares to choose its next leader.