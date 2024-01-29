The people of Azerbaijan, both domestically and internationally, get ready to cast their ballots in the presidential elections on February 7, 2024, as dawn breaks. The incumbent President Ilham Aliyev Heydar is a man of the hour, and his supporters, particularly those from the Azerbaijani diaspora, are rallying behind him in unprecedented displays of unity and determination in the country's history.

A United Diaspora

Utilizing the power of social media, Azerbaijanis around the globe have come together on a Facebook platform named "BIZ - Zafar Yoluna Davam" (WE - Continue the Victory Path). This initiative, a testament to the potent force of digital activism, has a singular goal - to drum up support for President Ilham Aliyev and to encourage active participation in the upcoming elections. The level of engagement and the outpouring of support reflect the strong belief in Aliyev's leadership among Azerbaijanis worldwide.

Countering Provocations

Beyond the election-related activities, the Azerbaijani diaspora has also been drawn into a conflict of a different nature. The community has been compelled to take action against perceived provocations by Baroness Cox and the Armenian diaspora based in London. Though the specifics of these provocations remain undisclosed, their existence underscores the ongoing tension between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities in the context of these crucial elections.

The Road to the Elections

As the spotlight shines on the Azerbaijani diaspora, back home, preparations for the elections are in full swing. The Central Election Commission is meticulously overseeing the process, ensuring that the over seven million registered voters in the country have their voices heard. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established 49 polling stations across 37 countries, enabling those residing abroad to partake in this democratic process. The stage is set, and the nation is ready to cast its vote in the pivotal 2024 Azerbaijani presidential elections.