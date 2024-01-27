Assam CM to Reveal Identity of Rahul Gandhi's 'Body Double' in Yatra: A Political Drama Unfolds

In a recent, unforeseen turn of events, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has publicly stated that he will soon disclose the identity of a 'body double' allegedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The Chief Minister launched this claim at a press conference, referencing a news report suggesting that the individual seen waving from the Yatra bus was not, in fact, Gandhi.

Accusations and Allegations: A Political Drama

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, was not without its share of controversies. Sarma levelled allegations of corruption against the Yatra, leading to a series of issues surrounding the permissions for the route from the BJP-led government in Assam. This culminated in a confrontation where Congress members broke police barricades in Guwahati, leading to an FIR being registered against Gandhi and others involved.

The Aftermath: Awaiting Disclosure

Despite the tension, Sarma stated that any arrests related to the FIR would occur post the Lok Sabha elections, in a bid to avoid politicizing the issue. He further stirred the pot by commenting on the Congress' chances in the state, suggesting that the entire Gandhi family's involvement would be needed to defeat him. He expressed confidence in the BJP and its allies, anticipating that they would secure a majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Public Reaction: Memes and Satire

The allegations of a 'body double' being used by Rahul Gandhi have sparked a flurry of memes and satirical posts on social media, adding an unexpected twist to this political saga. The Congress and BJP leaders' statements during the event have only served to fuel the fire of public interest and curiosity. As Assam, and indeed the entire nation, waits for Sarma to reveal the details of his claim, it is clear that this political drama is far from over.