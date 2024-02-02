Arrest Warrants Issued for Employees Skipping Elections 2024 Duty in Karachi

Arrest warrants have been issued for 267 employees of the Sindh health department in Karachi, including women, for shirking their election duties. The warrants were issued by the Returning Officer of PS-110-Karachi South, Muhammad Hayyat, due to their continuous absence from election responsibilities. The police were given orders to detain and produce the employees who missed their election duties.

General Elections 2024 to Proceed Despite Security Challenges

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja, emphasised in a press statement on February 1 that the General Elections 2024 will proceed as planned, undeterred by potential security challenges. Any attempts to disrupt the polls or disturb peace will be met with strict measures, he warned.

The Election Commission Prepared for Elections

Despite the security challenges, Raja expressed confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s readiness for the elections scheduled for February 8. He voiced his faith in the capabilities of law enforcement agencies to uphold order during this period.

The Role of the Health Department Employees in the Elections

The health department employees were assigned certain election duties as part of the broader operational machinery of the elections. Their failure to fulfil these duties has led to the issuance of the arrest warrants, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the firm stand of the ECP against any negligence in carrying out election duties.