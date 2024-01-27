Armed Robbery Attack on NPP Aspirant Abdullah Mubarik: A Test of Resilience

In the early hours of a Saturday, Abdullah Mubarik, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Sunyani West constituency, experienced a terrifying encounter on the Sunyani Chiraa road. Mubarik, in the company of two others, was en route to a meeting with delegates in Chiraa in preparation for the party primaries when the incident occurred.

Unexpected Encounter on the Road

Mubarik and his team were ambushed by armed robbers who swiftly made away with their mobile phones, laptops, and an undisclosed sum of money. The heist, however, was not without violence. Mubarik suffered significant injuries, including chest trauma and damage to his right hand, necessitating immediate medical attention.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Following his release from the hospital, Mubarik, undeterred by the harrowing ordeal, spoke up during a press interview. The aspirant expressed his intention to continue his political journey, indicating his commitment to participating in the electoral process. He appealed to the delegates for their support, confidently asserting that he is the most suitable candidate to lead the NPP to success in the upcoming elections.

Awaiting Justice

The incident has been reported to the Sunyani West District police, who have since launched an investigation into the matter. In the political arena, Mubarik is competing against three other contenders for the Sunyani West seat. His competition includes Ama Frimpomaa, the Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, and the incumbent MP and Minister for Labour and Employment Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.