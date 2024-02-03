AI Voice Cloning: A Threat to Democracy and Cybersecurity

In an incident that has shaken political circles and alarmed cybersecurity experts, a convincing AI voice clone impersonated President Joe Biden ahead of a New Hampshire Democratic primary election. The clone urged voters to 'save their vote,' a misleading message as votes, contrary to the suggestion, do not need to be saved. The incident has reiterated serious concerns about the potential malicious uses of voice cloning technology.

The AI Voice Clone: A Demonstration of Potential Misuse

In an enlightening interaction with cybersecurity company Secureworks, an AI system demonstrated its ability to make phone calls and respond in real-time using a voice clone of Secureworks' Rafe Pilling. While the voice was not entirely convincing, the system's ability to hold a conversation was notably impressive.

The platform used for these calls is not a covert operation but a commercially available product. It can send millions of calls per day using human-sounding AI agents. Marketed for call centers and surveys, this technology raises serious concerns about its potential misuse for scams and misinformation campaigns.

Fraud and Misinformation: The Dark Side of Voice Cloning

Voice cloning is a concern because it can significantly enhance the efficiency and reach of fraudulent operations. This is especially worrying as major elections are on the horizon in several countries, including the UK, the US, and India. There's a palpable fear that audio deepfakes could be weaponized to spread misinformation, influencing democratic outcomes.

The National Cyber Security Centre in the UK has issued warnings about the threats AI fakes pose to elections. Detecting audio deepfakes is considerably more challenging than identifying AI-generated images, and fact-checkers have fewer tools at their disposal.

Preserving Trust in the Age of AI

The UK's Electoral Commission has voiced concerns about the trustworthiness of content voters encounter during elections. However, while the risks of AI are undeniable, some experts urge the importance of maintaining trust in reliable information sources. They caution against unwarranted cynicism, which could result in a loss of faith in trustworthy sources of information, undermining democratic processes.

The FCC is taking steps to outlaw AI-generated robocalls and categorize AI-generated voices as 'artificial' voices under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In doing so, the FCC aims to protect consumers and equip State Attorneys General with the necessary tools to take action against scams.

Despite these countermeasures, the threat of 'audio-jacking'—hijacking voice calls using generative AI tools—looms large. The potential for voice clones to manipulate ongoing conversations and the increased threat of voice scams due to generative AI are serious concerns for cybersecurity experts.