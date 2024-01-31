Ahmadiyya Community in Pakistan Boycotts 2024 General Elections Over Religious Discrimination

In a move that challenges the tenets of democracy, the Ahmadiyya Community in Pakistan has resolved to disengage from the forthcoming general elections slated for February 8, 2024. This decision is a powerful response to the discriminatory treatment they are subjected to in the electoral process, a stark deviation from equal treatment principles that underpin democratic societies.

Discriminatory Disenfranchisement

The Ahmadiyya Community, a religious minority in Pakistan, grapples with an electoral process that segregates them from the rest of the population. A separate voter list, distinctively labelled as "Qadiani Men/Women," has been prepared exclusively for Ahmadi citizens. This stands in stark contrast to the unified voter list that encapsulates all other religious groups, including Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Zoroastrians, and Sikhs.

Violation of Rights and Constitution

This divisive act of creating a separate register for Ahmadis is perceived by the community as a deliberate act of disenfranchisement based on religion, violating their fundamental right to vote. The community asserts that this action not only contradicts the principles of the nation's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but it also breaches the Constitution and the joint electoral system.

Dissociation from the General Elections

Spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Community, Amir Mahmood, has voiced that under these circumstances, participation in the elections is not feasible for Ahmadis. The community, therefore, distances itself from the elections and disavows any individual claiming to represent it in this electoral event. This decision underlines the community's stance against discriminatory practices, throwing into sharp relief the pervasive religious bias in Pakistan's electoral process.