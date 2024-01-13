en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections

The African Union (AU) is set to dispatch a team of experts to South Sudan to aid in the orchestration of the anticipated December 2024 elections. This significant step was announced by Ambassador Joram Biswaro, the AU’s Envoy in Juba, following his meeting with the recently reformed National Elections Commission on January 11, 2024.

AU’s Commitment to South Sudan

Biswaro underscored the AU’s pledge to offer both material and intellectual support to South Sudan, leveraging its broad experience in supervising elections throughout the continent. He called upon the South Sudanese leaders to guarantee the provision of sufficient resources to ensure the smooth execution of the elections. This support needs to extend across all ten states and three administrative regions of South Sudan, underlining the necessity for funding and backing.

South Sudan’s Political Dynamics

This move comes amidst divergent views from South Sudan’s peace parties concerning the forthcoming elections. The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) In Government, for instance, backs the election schedule according to the peace roadmap. In contrast, the SPLM-In Opposition has expressed reservations, pointing to unfulfilled prerequisites such as the completion of a census and the creation of a permanent constitution.

Call for Presidential Decision

Edmund Yakani, a civil society activist, has appealed to the Presidency to take a firm stand on whether the elections can proceed with or without meeting these conditions. The decision by the AU to deploy an expert team emerges as South Sudan navigates a politically charged atmosphere, including the recent appointment of a new parliamentary speaker and proposals to establish a ‘Wise People’s Commission’ to bolster cooperation.

The unfolding political events in South Sudan, including the President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s dismissal of the Governor of Unity state and the parliamentary approval of James Wani Igga as the Vice President, further underscore the country’s complex political landscape as it prepares for the crucial December 2024 elections.

0
Africa Elections International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
The absence of Africa from the Formula 1 (F1) race calendar since 1993 has been a topic of concern for Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA. Despite the continent’s rich motorsport history, the hurdles to its return have been significant, stemming from both political stances and sustainability issues. Missed Opportunities and Future Prospects
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
2 hours ago
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
ANC112 Event: A Statement of Unity and Direction
2 hours ago
ANC112 Event: A Statement of Unity and Direction
Greenpeace and Kick Polluters Out Release Parody Video Criticizing TotalEnergies' AFCON Sponsorship
10 mins ago
Greenpeace and Kick Polluters Out Release Parody Video Criticizing TotalEnergies' AFCON Sponsorship
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
18 mins ago
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
1 hour ago
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
Latest Headlines
World News
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
22 seconds
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
33 seconds
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
1 min
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
2 mins
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
2 mins
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
2 mins
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
2 mins
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
3 mins
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
57 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app