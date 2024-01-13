African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections

The African Union (AU) is set to dispatch a team of experts to South Sudan to aid in the orchestration of the anticipated December 2024 elections. This significant step was announced by Ambassador Joram Biswaro, the AU’s Envoy in Juba, following his meeting with the recently reformed National Elections Commission on January 11, 2024.

AU’s Commitment to South Sudan

Biswaro underscored the AU’s pledge to offer both material and intellectual support to South Sudan, leveraging its broad experience in supervising elections throughout the continent. He called upon the South Sudanese leaders to guarantee the provision of sufficient resources to ensure the smooth execution of the elections. This support needs to extend across all ten states and three administrative regions of South Sudan, underlining the necessity for funding and backing.

South Sudan’s Political Dynamics

This move comes amidst divergent views from South Sudan’s peace parties concerning the forthcoming elections. The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) In Government, for instance, backs the election schedule according to the peace roadmap. In contrast, the SPLM-In Opposition has expressed reservations, pointing to unfulfilled prerequisites such as the completion of a census and the creation of a permanent constitution.

Call for Presidential Decision

Edmund Yakani, a civil society activist, has appealed to the Presidency to take a firm stand on whether the elections can proceed with or without meeting these conditions. The decision by the AU to deploy an expert team emerges as South Sudan navigates a politically charged atmosphere, including the recent appointment of a new parliamentary speaker and proposals to establish a ‘Wise People’s Commission’ to bolster cooperation.

The unfolding political events in South Sudan, including the President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s dismissal of the Governor of Unity state and the parliamentary approval of James Wani Igga as the Vice President, further underscore the country’s complex political landscape as it prepares for the crucial December 2024 elections.