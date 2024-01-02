en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Africa in 2024: Youth, Elections, and Change

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Africa in 2024: Youth, Elections, and Change

The year 2024 is set to be a landmark for Africa, with the spotlight on the continent’s dynamic youth as a central force in reshaping both internal and global relationships. This promise of a renewed Africa is underscored by several significant events and transformations slated to occur across the continent, including critical elections and economic reforms.

The Democratic Republic of Congo: A Beacon of Political Change

In the political sphere, a key event is the re-election of Felix Tshisekedi as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This victory, following a contested election, marks another term for Tshisekedi amidst a political climate that may well reflect broader electoral trends in the region. Tshisekedi’s continued leadership is a testament to the resilience of the democratic process in the DRC.

Elections Across Africa: The Next Chapter

2024 will witness more than 60 countries, representing half the world’s population, participate in regional legislative and presidential elections. This includes key elections in Africa, in nations like Senegal, South Africa, Mali, and Chad. The outcomes of these elections could potentially shape the trajectory of multilateral institutions across the continent, and influence the balance between foreign countries vying for influence on the continent.

Economic Reforms: The Road Ahead

Alongside political transformations, major economic reforms are also on the horizon for Africa in 2024. Concerns over Eskom’s load shedding, government debt, and crime prevention in South Africa are among the issues that are likely to shape these changes. These developments will be critical in defining Africa’s role in the global narrative as the continent navigates intricate dynamics and potentially reshapes its future and role in the global order.

In 2024, Africa is standing at the crossroads of change and development. The continent’s youth, the landmark dates on the calendar, such as elections, signal a period of potential transformation. The world awaits with bated breath to see the direction Africa chooses, the changes it embraces, and the future it shapes for itself and the world.

0
Africa Democratic Republic of Congo Elections
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League

By Salman Khan

Violence Escalates in Abyei Region: Six Dead in Ambush, Including Local Administrator

By Wojciech Zylm

Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Bolsters Intelligence Gathering in Rwenzori West with Strategic Mobility Enhancements

By Mazhar Abbas

Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles ...
@Africa · 32 mins
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles ...
heart comment 0
Uganda’s Debt Restructuring Practices Indicate Financial Distress, Economist Warns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Uganda's Debt Restructuring Practices Indicate Financial Distress, Economist Warns
Uganda’s Debt Restructuring Practices Indicate Financial Distress, Economist Warns

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's Debt Restructuring Practices Indicate Financial Distress, Economist Warns
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles

By Salman Khan

Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles
Groundbreaking Institute for Assisted Reproductive Technology Launched by Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Institute for Assisted Reproductive Technology Launched by Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru
Latest Headlines
World News
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
2 mins
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
2 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
2 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
4 mins
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
4 mins
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
5 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
5 mins
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
8 mins
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
9 mins
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
52 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
55 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app