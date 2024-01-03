en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

2024 Elections: A Global Battle Between Democracy and Autocracy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
2024 Elections: A Global Battle Between Democracy and Autocracy

The year 2024 is set to be a unique chapter in global politics, with an unprecedented number of citizens across the world casting their votes in national leadership elections. Seven of the world’s ten most populous nations will join this democratic exercise, heralding a potentially pivotal shift in the global balance of power.

Democracy vs. Autocracy: A Global Standoff

The narrative of democracy versus autocracy, underscored by U.S. President Joe Biden, will be a crucial backdrop for these elections. This framework, which paints global politics as a tussle between democratic and autocratic states, will be tested as nations with disparate democratic credentials hold elections. From flawed democracies like India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced criticism for alleged repressive measures, to autocracies such as Russia, with President Vladimir Putin likely to be re-elected following constitutional amendments resetting his term limits, the spectrum is broad and complex.

Key Elections and Global Dynamics

Among the nations participating in this democratic exercise, the United States and Mexico will hold critical elections that could significantly affect their bilateral ties and international dynamics like U.S-China competition in the Indo-Pacific. Other nations, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, El Salvador, Iran, Senegal, South Africa, Taiwan, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela, will also shape the global political landscape with their election outcomes.

Free Elections and Democratic Practices: A Troubled Equation

While 2024 will witness more people voting than ever before, the authenticity of these elections and the legitimacy of their outcomes remain uncertain. Numerous incumbents have attempted to weaken the opposition through political bans or imprisonment, casting a shadow over the democratic process. The U.S. elections are set to be a global focal point, along with 15 other significant presidential and parliamentary contests, including the European Parliament’s elections spanning 27 countries.

In conclusion, the year 2024 holds the potential to be a turning point in the ongoing global struggle between democracy and autocracy. As billions of citizens step into the voting booths, the outcomes of these elections could redefine the global map of power dynamics, setting the tone for the rest of the decade.

0
Elections International Relations United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
17 mins ago
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
As Pakistan gears up for its general elections scheduled for February, a cloud of uncertainty and suspicion looms large. The fairness of the electoral process has come under intense scrutiny, stoking fears of a potentially compromised democratic system. Individuals and parties alike have expressed apprehension over the perceived bias in the electoral playing field, with
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy Amid High-Stakes Elections
1 hour ago
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy Amid High-Stakes Elections
Kenyan Blogger Joins International Election Observer Team for Bangladesh Polls
1 hour ago
Kenyan Blogger Joins International Election Observer Team for Bangladesh Polls
The Changing Winds of UK Politics: Rising Discontent with Tories & Labour's Struggle
41 mins ago
The Changing Winds of UK Politics: Rising Discontent with Tories & Labour's Struggle
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
49 mins ago
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
Washington State Gubernatorial Race: An Emerging Battle of Ideologies
50 mins ago
Washington State Gubernatorial Race: An Emerging Battle of Ideologies
Latest Headlines
World News
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
21 seconds
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
1 min
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
1 min
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
2 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
2 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
3 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
3 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
4 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
37 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app