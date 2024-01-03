2024 Elections: A Global Battle Between Democracy and Autocracy

The year 2024 is set to be a unique chapter in global politics, with an unprecedented number of citizens across the world casting their votes in national leadership elections. Seven of the world’s ten most populous nations will join this democratic exercise, heralding a potentially pivotal shift in the global balance of power.

Democracy vs. Autocracy: A Global Standoff

The narrative of democracy versus autocracy, underscored by U.S. President Joe Biden, will be a crucial backdrop for these elections. This framework, which paints global politics as a tussle between democratic and autocratic states, will be tested as nations with disparate democratic credentials hold elections. From flawed democracies like India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced criticism for alleged repressive measures, to autocracies such as Russia, with President Vladimir Putin likely to be re-elected following constitutional amendments resetting his term limits, the spectrum is broad and complex.

Key Elections and Global Dynamics

Among the nations participating in this democratic exercise, the United States and Mexico will hold critical elections that could significantly affect their bilateral ties and international dynamics like U.S-China competition in the Indo-Pacific. Other nations, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, El Salvador, Iran, Senegal, South Africa, Taiwan, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela, will also shape the global political landscape with their election outcomes.

Free Elections and Democratic Practices: A Troubled Equation

While 2024 will witness more people voting than ever before, the authenticity of these elections and the legitimacy of their outcomes remain uncertain. Numerous incumbents have attempted to weaken the opposition through political bans or imprisonment, casting a shadow over the democratic process. The U.S. elections are set to be a global focal point, along with 15 other significant presidential and parliamentary contests, including the European Parliament’s elections spanning 27 countries.

In conclusion, the year 2024 holds the potential to be a turning point in the ongoing global struggle between democracy and autocracy. As billions of citizens step into the voting booths, the outcomes of these elections could redefine the global map of power dynamics, setting the tone for the rest of the decade.