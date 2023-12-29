2024: A Year of Political Transformation for Africa

In an unprecedented political whirlwind, 18 African countries are gearing up for pivotal elections in 2024. This wave of democracy could herald significant changes for nations grappling with political instability, such as Mali, Chad, and Burkina Faso. The upcoming elections not only present an opportunity to establish credible governments but also to tackle pressing issues like escalating conflicts, economic development, and unemployment.

A Struggle Against Violence and Economic Stagnation

With Sub-Saharan Africa currently shouldering the highest number of annual terrorist attacks globally, as per the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the continent is crying out for effective governance. Burkina Faso, a country plagued by two coups in 2022, has witnessed a near tripling in deaths due to militant Islamist violence. Improved governance is crucial to break the cycle of violence and pave the way for stability and peace.

The Economic Imperative of Good Governance

Noteworthy is the link between governance and economic prosperity. Burkina Faso’s foreign direct investment is a meager 0.2% of its GDP. With a predominantly young population and high youth unemployment, the country, like many others in Africa, is in desperate need of substantial investments. Strategic governance can foster an investor-friendly environment that accelerates economic growth and job creation.

The Tipping Point in Africa’s Political Landscape

With 12 of the world’s 20 most corrupt governments rooted in Africa, the continent’s upcoming elections could mark a transformative moment. If successful, these elections could potentially disrupt the cycle of violence and economic stagnation that has beleaguered the continent for decades. Moreover, they could catalyze the creation of an estimated 1.5 million jobs a month required to accommodate Africa’s burgeoning workforce. Amidst these developments, Ethiopia, still grappling with the aftermath of the Tigray conflict, shows few signs of improvement, adding another layer of complexity to Africa’s political landscape.