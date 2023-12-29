en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

2024: A Year of Political Transformation for Africa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:44 am EST
2024: A Year of Political Transformation for Africa

In an unprecedented political whirlwind, 18 African countries are gearing up for pivotal elections in 2024. This wave of democracy could herald significant changes for nations grappling with political instability, such as Mali, Chad, and Burkina Faso. The upcoming elections not only present an opportunity to establish credible governments but also to tackle pressing issues like escalating conflicts, economic development, and unemployment.

A Struggle Against Violence and Economic Stagnation

With Sub-Saharan Africa currently shouldering the highest number of annual terrorist attacks globally, as per the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the continent is crying out for effective governance. Burkina Faso, a country plagued by two coups in 2022, has witnessed a near tripling in deaths due to militant Islamist violence. Improved governance is crucial to break the cycle of violence and pave the way for stability and peace.

The Economic Imperative of Good Governance

Noteworthy is the link between governance and economic prosperity. Burkina Faso’s foreign direct investment is a meager 0.2% of its GDP. With a predominantly young population and high youth unemployment, the country, like many others in Africa, is in desperate need of substantial investments. Strategic governance can foster an investor-friendly environment that accelerates economic growth and job creation.

The Tipping Point in Africa’s Political Landscape

With 12 of the world’s 20 most corrupt governments rooted in Africa, the continent’s upcoming elections could mark a transformative moment. If successful, these elections could potentially disrupt the cycle of violence and economic stagnation that has beleaguered the continent for decades. Moreover, they could catalyze the creation of an estimated 1.5 million jobs a month required to accommodate Africa’s burgeoning workforce. Amidst these developments, Ethiopia, still grappling with the aftermath of the Tigray conflict, shows few signs of improvement, adding another layer of complexity to Africa’s political landscape.

0
Africa Elections
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso's Golden Beacon of Hope

By Salman Khan

Breakthrough in Puntland Police Investigation: Murder Suspects Identified

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 26 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74

By BNN Correspondents

Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
Latest Headlines
World News
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
30 seconds
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
52 seconds
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
1 min
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges
3 mins
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
4 mins
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
4 mins
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
4 mins
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy
5 mins
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
5 mins
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
21 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
26 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
33 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
33 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
35 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
36 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app