Elections

2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy Amid High-Stakes Elections

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
2024 marks a decisive year for global democracy, with the world’s gaze fixated on the electoral outcomes from the planet’s most populous nations. This year, seven out of the world’s ten most populous countries will hold national elections, reflecting a diverse panorama of political systems ranging from flawed democracies to autocracies. At the heart of these elections, a battle between democracy and autocracy is brewing—a theme often reiterated by U.S. President Joe Biden while discussing global politics.

The Crucial Contests

In India, a flawed democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the increasing repression of minorities and restrictions on free speech have made headlines. The country’s national elections are therefore being closely watched. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Russia too will hold elections, with Russia’s outcome anticipated to be a reaffirmation of Putin’s presidency, courtesy of constitutional amendments that reset his term limits.

In the Western Hemisphere, the U.S. and Mexico are preparing for presidential elections that could significantly impact their crucial bilateral relationship. The consequences of these elections stretch beyond national boundaries, influencing international relations, such as the U.S.-China competition in the Indo-Pacific and EU-Tunisia relations.

Global Democracy at Stake

It’s a momentous year as over 40% of the global population will be involved in more than 50 national contests. These include votes in El Salvador, Iran, Senegal, South Africa, Taiwan, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela. The stakes are high, as these elections will decide the fate of democracy in these regions. Leaders with high approval ratings but questionable democratic credentials are seeking to maintain power, raising questions about the state of global democracy.

Key Elections to Monitor

Among the various elections, the U.S. presidential election in November stands out as the most significant event of 2024. The differences between the major party candidates in the U.S. far outweigh their similarities, predicating unpredictable outcomes impacting Congress and beyond. Other critical elections include those in Taiwan, Russia, and Mexico, along with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.

As we move forward in 2024, the world watches with bated breath as the outcomes of these elections could reshape the global political landscape. It’s not just about who wins but what these results mean for the future of democracy across the globe.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

