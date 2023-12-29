en English
Elections

2024: A Global Electoral Wave Amidst Unrest and the Call for Enriched Dialogues

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:48 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:34 am EST
As the curtain falls on 2023, the globe prepares to witness a significant wave of elections in the year 2024. A host of diverse nations including India, Russia, Britain, the European Union, and others spanning across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas are set to step into the electoral arena. This flurry of global electoral activity is expected to weave a tapestry of predictability interspersed with uncertainty.

Interplay of Politics and Conflict

Running parallel to this electoral wave are ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Both sides project a grim outlook of continued fighting throughout the new year that coincides with the election period. The convergence of global politics and conflict underlines the intricate complexities and potential tensions that lie ahead.

Enriching Dialogues in South Africa

In South Africa, there is a clarion call to harness the power of voice to enrich dialogues and engage in narratives of courage, endurance, community, triumph, and truth-seeking. This approach is reflective of a broader global need for transparency and constructive discourse in the face of political and social challenges.

Interactive Offerings and User Privacy

News24 brings a dash of entertainment with interactive activities such as crosswords, sudoku, and quizzes. They also introduce a bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie, catering to wine enthusiasts. While providing these offerings, the website is mindful of user privacy, employing cookies for various functionalities including site performance analytics, personalization, and advertising. However, it extends the option for users to set their privacy preferences, striking a balance between service delivery and respect for user privacy.

Elections South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

