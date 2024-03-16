Young Student Thembeka Dliwako Becomes Social Media Sensation After ANC Manifesto Launch

Before 24 February, Thembeka Dliwako was an ordinary second-year human resources student at the Mnambithi TVET College in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. After attending the ANC manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, she became a social media sensation, earning herself the monikers NomaRally or Indlondlo yama rally, which loosely translates to queen of rallies. Her sudden rise to fame highlights the intersection of politics, social media, and youth engagement in South Africa's dynamic electoral landscape.

Advertisment

Rise to Fame

Thembeka Dliwako's journey from a regular college student to a political rally icon began unexpectedly. Attending the ANC's manifesto launch not only gave her a platform but also turned her into a source of discussion across various social media platforms. Her presence at the event, coupled with her enthusiastic participation, resonated with many, turning her overnight into a beloved figure known as NomaRally.

Impact of Social Media on Politics

Advertisment

The story of NomaRally underscores the powerful role social media plays in modern politics. Dliwako's ability to captivate an audience and become a symbol of political rallies highlights how individuals can influence public discourse and engagement through digital platforms. This phenomenon is particularly relevant in South Africa, where young people are increasingly using social media to voice their political opinions and concerns.

Future Implications

Thembeka Dliwako's newfound stardom as NomaRally raises questions about the future of political engagement in South Africa. Her story illustrates the potential for individuals to impact political narratives and mobilize support in unique and unprecedented ways. As the country gears up for the 2024 elections, the role of social media influencers like Dliwako in shaping political landscapes cannot be understated. Her journey from a college student to a rally queen embodies the evolving nature of political participation in the digital age.