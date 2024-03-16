Russia has publicly accused Ukraine of engaging in 'terrorist activities' to disrupt its ongoing presidential election, casting a shadow over an event that is expected to extend President Vladimir Putin's tenure. Former President Dmitry Medvedev labeled protesters, who have attempted to vandalize voting booths, as 'traitors', amidst acts of protest that have punctuated the election period. Amidst these allegations, Ukraine has not responded, maintaining its stance that the election in Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories is 'illegal and void'.

Rising Tensions Amidst Election

On the second day of voting, the Russian foreign ministry claimed an uptick in 'terrorist activities' by Kyiv, allegedly to seek further support and weaponry from the West. An incident involving a Ukrainian drone dropping a shell near a polling station in Zaporizhzhia region has been reported, though no casualties or damage occurred. Concurrently, the electoral commission reported numerous attempts to sabotage the voting process, reinforcing the charged atmosphere surrounding this election.

Internal and External Reactions

Medvedev's strong statement on social media hinted at severe penalties for those caught vandalizing election infrastructure, framing these actions as aiding Ukraine's military efforts against Russia. Internationally, the election has drawn criticism, particularly for taking place in parts of Ukraine controlled by Russia. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported thwarted attacks by saboteurs in border regions, highlighting ongoing tensions and the complex backdrop against which this election unfolds.

The election, while expected to confirm Putin's dominance in Russian politics, occurs amid significant scrutiny. The acts of protest and alleged sabotage reflect deeper unrest and dissatisfaction, both domestically and internationally. With high turnout rates reported in certain regions, the election's legitimacy and its reflection of public sentiment remain contentious points.