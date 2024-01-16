Election Supervisor Julie Marcus Raises Over $91K for Re-election Campaign

Julie Marcus, the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, has amassed over $91,000 in the final quarter of 2023 for her re-election campaign. A veteran Republican with more than two decades of experience in election administration, Marcus' fundraising endeavor split the contributions between her official campaign and her political committee, Friends of Julie Marcus. The latter saw a generous donation of $20,000 from Joseph White, a plumbing supply tycoon and philanthropist.

Steadfast Support for Electoral Integrity

Marcus received 193 contributions averaging around $309 each, reflecting steady financial support from various individuals, businesses, and political committees. Several donations reached the $1,000 mark, underlining her broad appeal. Expressing her gratitude for the unwavering support, Marcus highlighted that it mirrors the voters' recognition of her commitment to electoral integrity.

Financial Health of the Campaign

The campaign's financial health is robust, with over $50,000 retained in her campaign account and approximately $25,000 in her political committee. These figures indicate a strong starting point for Marcus' first re-election campaign, positioning her favorably for the upcoming electoral battle.

A Seasoned Administrator

Over her extensive career, Marcus has successfully overseen numerous local and countywide elections, recounts, audits, and the implementation of new voting systems. She has also spearheaded voter registration list maintenance and transparency initiatives, further solidifying her reputation as a dedicated election administrator. A certified administrator through the Election Center and Auburn University, Marcus holds leadership positions in election-related organizations and currently serves on the Cybersecurity Task Force. She assumed her current role following the retirement of her predecessor, Deborah Clark.