Election Security Bolstered in Islamabad's NA-47 and NA-48 Ahead of General Election

As Islamabad gears up for the general election, District Returning Officer (DRO) Irfan Nawaz Memon spearheaded a meticulous inspection of polling stations in the National Assembly Constituencies NA-47 and NA-48. This pre-election scrutiny was a collective endeavor involving Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, law enforcement officials, and other relevant stakeholders.

Inspection Aimed at Strengthening Election Security

The primary objective of this inspection was to review, reinforce, and enhance security measures at the polling stations. Memon issued detailed directives to all parties involved to further improve the security preparations. This demonstrates a robust commitment to maintaining a secure, transparent, and reliable electoral process.

Collaboration Emphasizes Democratic Integrity

The collaborative nature of the inspection underlines the collective resolve of all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the democratic process. By working together, they aim to ensure that the forthcoming elections are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, free from any undue influence or disruption.

Confidence in the Forthcoming Elections

The detailed oversight by Irfan Nawaz Memon and his team, coupled with their decisive action, has instilled confidence in the planning and execution of the forthcoming elections in the respective constituencies. The capital police have requested additional support from AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan police, as well as the Frontier Constabulary, to address the manpower shortage for security duties during the elections. With over 10,000 officials scheduled to be deployed, the city is making all necessary preparations to ensure a safe and secure polling day.

While some delays in security measures have been reported due to funding issues, the capital police have requested Rs300 million to cover election-related costs, demonstrating a commitment to resource allocation for effective election management. As Islamabad braces for the general election, the city's preparations highlight the importance of security, collaboration, and integrity in the democratic process.