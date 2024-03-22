Election Season Romance: Bihar's Ashok Mahto Marries for Political Comeback

In a twist that seems straight out of a political drama, former Bihar ganglord Ashok Mahto has recently wed Anita Devi, marking a strategic move aimed at securing a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Despite a checkered past that includes a 17-year prison stint, Mahto's matrimonial venture underscores a broader trend of using marriages to navigate electoral disqualifications and leverage political ambitions.

Strategic Nuptials

Mahto's marriage to Anita Devi took place during 'Kharmas,' a period considered inauspicious for such events, hinting at the urgency and strategic nature of the alliance. Disqualified from contesting elections himself due to his criminal record, Mahto's choice to marry and potentially position his wife as a candidate in his stead reflects a calculated endeavor to re-enter the political fray. The encounter between Mahto and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav further fuels speculation about Anita's imminent political debut, possibly against a formidable opponent from the Janata Dal (United).

Not a Lone Strategy

This phenomenon is not isolated to Mahto's case. The political landscape in Bihar has witnessed similar maneuvers, where spouses are thrust into the electoral arena to serve as proxies for their ineligible partners. From Lalu Prasad Yadav's appointment of his wife Rabri Devi as Bihar's Chief Minister to Kavita Singh's bypoll victory in Siwan, the practice has historical precedents and continues to be a tactical ploy employed by those entangled in legal or electoral predicaments.

Implications and Public Perception

While Mahto's actions might seem unorthodox, they align with a broader narrative of resilience and ambition. His transformation from a convicted ganglord to a political aspirant, employing marriage as a vehicle for political maneuvering, highlights the intricate and often controversial interplay between personal life decisions and political objectives in Bihar's electoral politics. As the public and political entities await formal announcements regarding Anita's candidacy, the unfolding drama encapsulates the complexities of Bihar's political landscape, where the lines between personal, criminal, and political realms frequently blur.

The strategic matrimony of Ashok Mahto and Anita Devi not only underscores the lengths to which individuals will go to circumvent electoral disqualifications but also reflects the enduring influence of personal relationships in the domain of political strategy. As observers and constituents speculate on the potential outcomes of this unconventional alliance, the incident reiterates the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of political contests in Bihar, where the quest for power can forge the most unexpected of partnerships.