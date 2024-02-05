Election Rerun Integrity Challenged Amid Misconduct Allegations

In a recent election rerun in Nigeria, grave allegations of misconduct have surfaced. The election featured Sule Romo from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Bashir DAHIRU from the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others. The integrity of the polls has been called into question, with claims of a ballot box being whisked away to an undisclosed location.

The incident was highlighted in a statement by PDP spokesperson, Hassan Sanyinlawal. He alleged that there had been several instances of impropriety during the election process, including missing ballot papers, voter apathy, and cases of ballot box snatching. One such incident involved the tragic death of a man trying to prevent ballot box snatching in Kaduna state. The victim, Mansir Shafiu, was reportedly stabbed by suspected political thugs. His death ignited protests and caused gridlock, only to be quelled by military intervention.

High Voter Turnout and Security Presence

Despite the controversy, the election witnessed a high voter turnout, particularly among women in the four local government areas where the rerun took place. The election process was also marked by a significant security presence. The Nigerian Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were active in patrolling the polling units and maintaining peace at the polling centres.

Following the incident, Hussaini Jallo, the winner of the election expressed his condolences and pledged to ensure justice for the victim. Additionally, a member of the House of Representatives demanded an investigation into the killing and ballot box snatching. As of now, there has been no official statement from the police or state government concerning the incident.