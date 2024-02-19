Election Integrity Questioned: Ganjar Pranowo Demands Transparency Over Sirekap App Glitches and Fraud Allegations in Jakarta

In a striking appeal for electoral transparency, presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo has called upon the House of Representatives to urgently convene a session with the General Elections Commission (KPU) to scrutinize the technical mishaps and alleged fraud surfacing in the recent elections through the Sirekap application. The application's use of optical character recognition (OCR) technology has come under fire for introducing errors in data interpretation, casting a shadow over the integrity of the electoral process in Jakarta.

Unveiling the Technical Tangle

The heart of the issue lies in the KPU's adoption of OCR technology for vote counting. During the February 14 elections, which saw participation across more than 820,000 polling stations in all 38 provinces, this technology faltered. Specifically, it affected 1,223 polling stations nationwide, misinterpreting data from hand-counted ballot papers uploaded to the KPU's Sirekap website. This error rate, representing a mere 0.2 percent of the total stations that transmitted presidential election results, nonetheless stirred concerns over the potential for broader systemic issues.

The Response and Rectification Efforts

In response to these discrepancies, the KPU acknowledged the problems at 2,325 polling stations, emphasizing the necessity for a transparent resolution process. While polling station officials were permitted to report mismatches, the authority to amend such errors lay with the KPU offices at the regency and municipal levels. The KPU clarified that the Sirekap website serves primarily as a tool for public information and is not the definitive platform for vote counting. This hierarchical counting system, extending from local to national levels, ensures that foreign votes are certified before national certification, with the data on Sirekap slated for eventual alignment with the certified results.

The controversy surrounding the Sirekap application highlights the delicate balance between leveraging technological advancements in electoral processes and maintaining public trust in the integrity of those processes.