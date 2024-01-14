Election Deemed a Sham: Criticism Over Lack of Legitimacy and Transparency

Mamun Ahmed, a vocal critic of the recent election, has raised concerns about its legitimacy and transparency. According to Ahmed, the election was essentially a one-sided contest, with the government-backed candidates enjoying an absolute advantage. He argues that the lack of genuine competition in the electoral process suggests that it was driven more by government control than by democratic principles.

A Farcical Parade

Ahmed’s criticism resonates with the statements made by defeated candidates, who allege manipulation of the election process. The lack of transparency in the electoral proceedings has led many to label the election as a farce or a dummy exercise. These claims call into question the credibility of the election and the democratic institutions that facilitated it.

Opposition’s Boycott

A glaring indication of the flawed election process was the abstention of 63 political parties, including the main opposition party BNP. These parties dismissed the election as a sham, arguing that it was designed to favor the ruling government. Their decision to abstain from participating underscores the pervasive skepticism about the election’s legitimacy.

The Silent Protest

The low voter turnout is indicative of the public’s disillusionment with the electoral process. This is viewed as a response to the opposition’s call to boycott the election, and signals the widespread agreement with the criticisms leveled against its legitimacy. Ahmed argues that the election failed to produce a parliament that truly represents the people, a sentiment shared by the majority of the populace.