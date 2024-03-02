Election Commission's Security Deposit Hike Criticized for Undermining Democracy in Bangladesh

Experts, politicians, and governance advocates have voiced concerns over the Election Commission's (EC) decision to substantially increase security deposits for Upazila Parishad elections, arguing it could deter grassroots participation and favor wealthy candidates with political ties. The move, approved on February 20, raises the deposit for chairman candidates to Tk 1 lakh from Tk 10,000, and for vice chairman candidates to Tk 75,000 from Tk 5,000, sparking fears of reduced democratic engagement among ordinary and lower-income citizens.

Controversial Decision Amid Democratic Concerns

The decision by the EC has elicited criticism from various quarters, including ruling and opposition party members, who argue it could restrict the democratic process by limiting candidacy to affluent individuals. Tofail Ahmed, a prominent local government expert, labeled the hike in security deposits as "unrealistic and unnecessary," highlighting concerns over increased election expenses and the potential for business interests to dominate politics. Contrastingly, the main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, expressed indifference towards the election, focusing instead on broader political grievances.

Political Parties and Experts React

Reactions from political parties have been predominantly negative, with both the Awami League and Jatiya Party calling for a reconsideration of the decision. The increase has been deemed "irrational" by Jatiya Party's secretary general, noting the discrepancy with the lower security deposit required of parliamentary candidates. Civil society group Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik echoed these sentiments, warning that the decision could pave the way for money to dominate democracy, urging the EC to reconsider.

Implications for Future Elections

The EC's move has broader implications for the democratic landscape in Bangladesh, potentially influencing who can afford to run for office and how campaigns are conducted. With the law ministry's approval pending, the amendments could affect the upcoming upazila elections scheduled to begin on May 4. This decision underscores ongoing debates about the inclusivity and fairness of electoral processes in Bangladesh, highlighting the tension between ensuring credible elections and maintaining open political competition.

The outcry against the Election Commission's decision reflects widespread concerns over the health of democracy in Bangladesh. As the proposed changes await final approval, the debate continues over how to balance electoral integrity with ensuring broad-based political participation. The outcome of this controversy could have lasting effects on the political landscape, determining who gets to represent the people at the grassroots level and how accessible political office remains to ordinary citizens.