Election Commissioner's Stern Warning: Candidacy Cancellation for Black Money Usage in Sirajganj By-Election

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana, in a decisive move to ensure the integrity of the upcoming Sirajganj Zilla Parishad chairman by-election, has announced that any candidate found using black money for electoral advantage will face immediate disqualification. This announcement was made during an exchange meeting with candidates, law enforcement, and election officials in Sirajganj, highlighting the administration's commitment to a fair electoral process.

Advertisment

Allegations Spark Stern Warning

During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding the alleged use of financial incentives by candidates Shamim Talukder and Mokbul Hossain Mukul to sway voters. Sultana's warning comes in response to these allegations, underlining the Election Commission's zero-tolerance policy against electoral malpractices. The Commissioner emphasized that any deviation from the election's code of conduct could lead to the halting of the electoral process at any stage.

Election Day Details and Oversight

Advertisment

The by-election, scheduled for March 9, is set to witness participation from a significant portion of the district's local government representatives, utilizing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the voting process. The election sees heightened oversight, with key officials including the Superintendent of Police, Regional Election Officer, and District Election Officer, ensuring a smoothly conducted election. The vacancy for the chairman position follows Abdul Latif Biswas's resignation to partake in the national election, adding another layer of importance to this electoral event.

Implications for Future Elections

This development signals a robust stance by the Election Commission against corruption and malpractice in elections. By setting a precedent for immediate action against unethical electoral conduct, the Commission aims to foster a culture of accountability and integrity within the political arena. The Sirajganj by-election could thus serve as a critical benchmark for future elections, potentially influencing electoral conduct and the enforcement of electoral laws nationwide.