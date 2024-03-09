Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Vacancy Raises Concerns

In a surprising move, Election Commissioner Arun Goel tendered his resignation, leaving a critical vacancy in the Election Commission during the preparatory phase for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. President Droupadi Murmu accepted Goel's resignation on March 9, 2024, significantly impacting the election body's composition ahead of significant national and state elections.

Unexpected Departure Amid Election Preparations

Arun Goel, who assumed office as an Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022, stepped down from his position without publicizing the reasons behind his decision. This resignation comes at a time when the Election Commission is deeply involved in preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, anticipated to occur in April-May 2024. The Commission's tasks are not limited to the national elections; it is also responsible for organizing state elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra, and Arunachal Pradesh. The timing of Goel's resignation raises questions about the Commission's ability to smoothly conduct the forthcoming elections.

Impact on Election Commission's Functionality

With Goel's departure, the Election Commission now operates with only the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, at the helm, as the position of another commissioner had already been vacant. This situation is unprecedented and raises concerns about the Commission's effectiveness in managing the electoral processes efficiently. On the day preceding Goel's resignation, the Election Commission had engaged in discussions with the Union home ministry and railway officials regarding the deployment and movement of security personnel for the elections, illustrating the critical phase of election preparations.

Political Reactions and Concerns

The resignation has sparked reactions from political figures, including Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale, who expressed deep concerns over the current state of the Election Commission. Gokhale highlighted a recent law that mandates the appointment of Election Commissioners through a majority vote involving the Prime Minister and a minister chosen by him. He argued that this could lead to biased appointments ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, thereby influencing the election's fairness. Such concerns reflect the broader apprehensions about the integrity and independence of the Election Commission in the lead-up to pivotal elections.

The departure of Arun Goel from the Election Commission not only disrupts the administrative preparations for one of India's most significant electoral exercises but also ignites a debate on the autonomy and structure of the electoral body. As the nation moves closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha and various state elections, the focus now shifts to how the vacancies within the Commission will be addressed and the potential impact this will have on the conduct and fairness of the elections.