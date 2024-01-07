Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh’s Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Andhra Pradesh is set to receive a high-profile visit from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on January 8. This visit is in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May, coinciding with the state’s assembly elections. Rather than just a routine check, this is a pivotal step in the Election Commission’s (EC’s) broader effort to ensure a smooth and fair election process across the states.

Assessing Andhra Pradesh’s Election Readiness

The purpose of the EC’s visit is to review the state’s preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The CEC and Election Commissioners will meet with various political parties, senior police, and administrative officials, as well as the ground poll machinery. This is to ensure that Andhra Pradesh, a state with 25 Lok Sabha seats, is ready to successfully conduct the twin elections.

(Read Also: Former DGP Voices Concern over Declining History Enrolment at APHC Session)

Change in Itinerary

Originally, the EC had planned to visit both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from January 7 to 10. However, there has been a revision in the itinerary, postponing the visit to Tamil Nadu. While the reasons remain undisclosed, it is crucial to note that such visits are standard practice and do not necessarily occur in every state and union territory, particularly those that have recently had assembly elections.

(Read Also: Andhra Pradesh Spotlights Artisanal Heritage with Innovative 2024 Calendar)

EC’s Pan-India Surveillance

Teams of deputy election commissioners and senior officers have been conducting extensive surveys across all states, monitoring the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. These visits, initiated by the EC, are integral to ensuring a fair and smooth election process. The last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019 were announced on March 10 and were conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The vote count took place on May 23. The EC’s current efforts align with the aim of maintaining, if not enhancing, the efficiency witnessed during the previous elections.

Read More