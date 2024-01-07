en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh’s Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh’s Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Andhra Pradesh is set to receive a high-profile visit from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on January 8. This visit is in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May, coinciding with the state’s assembly elections. Rather than just a routine check, this is a pivotal step in the Election Commission’s (EC’s) broader effort to ensure a smooth and fair election process across the states.

Assessing Andhra Pradesh’s Election Readiness

The purpose of the EC’s visit is to review the state’s preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The CEC and Election Commissioners will meet with various political parties, senior police, and administrative officials, as well as the ground poll machinery. This is to ensure that Andhra Pradesh, a state with 25 Lok Sabha seats, is ready to successfully conduct the twin elections.

(Read Also: Former DGP Voices Concern over Declining History Enrolment at APHC Session)

Change in Itinerary

Originally, the EC had planned to visit both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from January 7 to 10. However, there has been a revision in the itinerary, postponing the visit to Tamil Nadu. While the reasons remain undisclosed, it is crucial to note that such visits are standard practice and do not necessarily occur in every state and union territory, particularly those that have recently had assembly elections.

(Read Also: Andhra Pradesh Spotlights Artisanal Heritage with Innovative 2024 Calendar)

EC’s Pan-India Surveillance

Teams of deputy election commissioners and senior officers have been conducting extensive surveys across all states, monitoring the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. These visits, initiated by the EC, are integral to ensuring a fair and smooth election process. The last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019 were announced on March 10 and were conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The vote count took place on May 23. The EC’s current efforts align with the aim of maintaining, if not enhancing, the efficiency witnessed during the previous elections.

Read More

0
Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
17 mins ago
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
In a tragic turn of events, Abdul Karim, the assistant presiding officer of a polling center for the Gazipur-2 constituency, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while on his way to the polling center. Abdul Karim, 50, also held the position of assistant superintendent at the Jamalpur Siddiqia Girls’ Dakhil Madrasa, situated in the Kaliganj upazila
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
1 hour ago
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
1 hour ago
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada
40 mins ago
Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
43 mins ago
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Anisur Rahman Foresees Over 50% Turnout in Bangladesh Parliamentary Election
57 mins ago
Anisur Rahman Foresees Over 50% Turnout in Bangladesh Parliamentary Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Siwan Professor's Social Media Posts Spark Controversy, Investigation Underway
18 seconds
Siwan Professor's Social Media Posts Spark Controversy, Investigation Underway
Thrills and Spills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
52 seconds
Thrills and Spills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
Edelbert Dinha Highlights Midfield as Orlando Pirates' Greatest Strength
1 min
Edelbert Dinha Highlights Midfield as Orlando Pirates' Greatest Strength
College Basketball's Perfect Records: Drexel, Princeton, and Western Kentucky Lead
1 min
College Basketball's Perfect Records: Drexel, Princeton, and Western Kentucky Lead
New Mexico Triumphs Over Wyoming: An In-Depth Look at the Game
1 min
New Mexico Triumphs Over Wyoming: An In-Depth Look at the Game
Santa Clara Broncos Triumph in Tight Basketball Game Against Pepperdine Waves
2 mins
Santa Clara Broncos Triumph in Tight Basketball Game Against Pepperdine Waves
Major Cabinet Reshuffle in Malta: A Sign of Changing Times
2 mins
Major Cabinet Reshuffle in Malta: A Sign of Changing Times
Cincinnati Secures Victory Over BYU in Big 12 Opener
2 mins
Cincinnati Secures Victory Over BYU in Big 12 Opener
UCLA Bruins Faces Fourth Consecutive Home Game Defeat to California Golden Bears
6 mins
UCLA Bruins Faces Fourth Consecutive Home Game Defeat to California Golden Bears
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
32 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app