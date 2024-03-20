Election Commission Sets Stage for Arunachal Pradesh's 2024 Assembly, Lok Sabha Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) officially kickstarted the electoral process in Arunachal Pradesh with the announcement of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections scheduled for April 19. As the state gears up for this significant democratic exercise, the nomination process has commenced, marking a pivotal phase in the election timeline. With a comprehensive electorate of 8,86,848 voters, preparations are in full swing, including the deployment of Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) to ensure a free and fair election.

Key Dates and Electoral Preparations

The notification issued by the ECI outlines critical dates, including March 27 as the last day for filing nominations and March 30 for withdrawal of candidature. The meticulous scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 28, setting the stage for a thoroughly vetted electoral contest. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu emphasized the completion of extensive arrangements, such as officer training and awareness programs on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems. Additionally, the state has innovatively deployed ETPBS for service voters, enhancing accessibility and participation.

Electoral Infrastructure and Security

Arunachal Pradesh boasts 2,226 polling booths, with a notable emphasis on inclusivity and security. Special arrangements include booths managed entirely by women, youth, and persons with disabilities, alongside strategic deployment of 75 CPMF companies to cover all districts. This extensive security measure aims to maintain peace and order, particularly in critical and vulnerable polling stations. The state's commitment to a fair election is further highlighted by the first-level checking of EVMs in the presence of political party representatives.

Political Landscape and Candidatures

The political arena in Arunachal Pradesh is vibrant with the ruling BJP announcing its candidates for all assembly seats and key Lok Sabha positions. Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao have been named for the Arunachal West and East Lok Sabha seats respectively. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is also making significant moves, having announced a list of nine candidates for the Assembly elections, underlining its vision for the state's prosperity, indigenous identity, and educational excellence.

As Arunachal Pradesh stands on the cusp of these crucial elections, the meticulous planning and extensive preparations by the Election Commission and state authorities spotlight the democratic ethos of the region. The concurrent Lok Sabha and Assembly polls not only underscore the logistical prowess involved in conducting such a large-scale democratic exercise but also reflect the vibrant political engagement among the electorate. With the political landscape poised for potential shifts, the outcomes of these elections could significantly influence the state's future trajectory, making this a closely watched event in India's electoral calendar.