Election Commission Seizes Over Rs 7 Crore Cash, Rs 30.96 Crore Liquor in West Bengal Post-Election Announcement

Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections on March 16, West Bengal has witnessed a significant crackdown on illegal cash and liquor flow. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Arindam Neogi reported the seizure of more than Rs 7 crore in cash and liquor valued over Rs 30.96 crore in just 12 days. This move underscores the Election Commission's stringent measures to ensure a fair election process in the state.

Comprehensive Seizure Operations

Authorities have not only targeted cash and liquor but also intercepted drugs worth Rs 15.33 crore and undocumented jewellery valued at Rs 22.63 crore. Additionally, freebies worth Rs 52.94 crore have been confiscated. Six Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, identified as 'financially sensitive,' are under special scrutiny. These include Darjeeling, Asansol, Malda South, Bongaon, Kolkata North, and Kolkata South, with some sharing international borders facilitating contraband smuggling. To curb these activities, the Election Commission has intensified its vigilance and enforcement actions in these areas.

Preparations for a Secure Election

With the first phase of elections scheduled for April 19, central forces have been deployed in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar constituencies for confidence-building exercises among the electorate. A total of 177 companies of central forces have been stationed in West Bengal to maintain peace and order. Additionally, the Election Commission has appointed two special observers, Alok Sinha and Anil Kumar Sharma, to oversee the electoral process in the state, ensuring its integrity and transparency.

International Cyber Fraud Impacting India

In a related development highlighting the scope of illegal activities targeting Indians, over 5,000 individuals seeking employment in Cambodia have been coerced into participating in cyber frauds, inflicting a financial loss of Rs 500 crore in India. The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken significant steps to address this issue, with successful rescues already undertaken and further operations ongoing to dismantle the cyber-crime syndicate responsible for these scams.

This concerted effort by the Election Commission and other authorities illustrates a multi-faceted approach to safeguarding the democratic process and protecting citizens from both domestic and international threats. The recent seizures and interventions are pivotal in ensuring that the upcoming elections in West Bengal are conducted fairly and free from undue influence, setting a precedent for future electoral processes in India.