Election Commission Rejects Maharashtra Government's Request for Police Transfer Exemptions

The Election Commission (EC) of India has dismissed a petition from the Maharashtra government to waive the transfer of four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Mumbai. The EC's guidelines necessitate that any officer who has served over three years in a police commissionerate or district during the four years preceding elections be transferred. This regulation is designed to ensure impartiality in the electoral process.

EC Rejects Exemption Plea

The EC's decision also has implications for an Inspector General (IG) rank officer who has been stationed in Mumbai for over three years. The state government is currently seeking clarification on this matter. The EC confirmed the rejection of the exemption request through a letter sent to the state home department on February 2. It was indicated in the letter that transfer orders for the DCPs will be issued shortly.

The Precedent and Impartiality

The EC's stance is that granting exemptions could set a dangerous precedent and trigger similar demands from other states. Such a scenario could potentially compromise the uniform application of election guidelines. These guidelines also stipulate that officers who have been charged in court or who are serving in their native districts be transferred, unless they are not directly involved with election work.

