Election Commission Recognizes Ajit Pawar's Faction as Nationalist Congress Party

After over 10 hearings spanning six months, the Election Commission (EC) of India has given an official nod to Ajit Pawar's faction, granting it the name and symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The verdict, based on the 'test of legislative majority,' permits the faction to claim a name and submit preferences for its new formation. The EC has also extended a one-time option to the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Non-Transparent Functioning and Undemocratic Processes

The EC's decision sheds light on the non-transparent functioning and undemocratic processes often prevailing in the organizational elections of many political parties. The poll panel noted that both factions were found to be functioning outside the party constitution and organizational elections. This kind of irregularity ultimately challenges the EC's ability to apply constitutional and majority tests while resolving disputes.

Concentration of Power and Factionalism

These practices pave the way for the concentration of power among a select few individuals, thereby undermining democratic principles. It also exacerbates factionalism within the party, as evident in the NCP's case. The EC's decision mirrors this scenario, with the Sharad Pawar group's claim of having an organizational majority being deemed unreliable due to severe inconsistencies.

Call for Transparent and Accountable Organizational Elections

The EC has underscored the necessity for political parties to conduct transparent and accountable organizational elections in line with their constitutions. Parties must document and publicize all information concerning these elections. The commission further recommends that parties should voluntarily disclose details about their constitutions, amendments, and complaint mechanisms. This proactive approach will help maintain democratic integrity and keep the electorate informed.