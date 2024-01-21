Election Commission of Pakistan Strategically Categorizes Polling Stations Ahead of Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has undertaken a strategic assessment and categorization of polling stations across the nation, in anticipation of the upcoming general elections. An exhaustive total of 92,500 polling stations have been evaluated, with over 17,500 recognized as highly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive, and 42,500 as normal.

Unveiling the Categorization

The ECP has devised a systematic categorization, denoting polling stations as either Group A, B, or C, signifying highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal stations respectively. The level of sensitivity is determined by the potential for unrest and disruptions. In a first-of-its-kind move, this approach is seen as a proactive strategy by the Election Commission to ensure a smooth and safe electoral process.

Geographic Distribution of Sensitivity

Among the provinces, Punjab has the maximum number of highly sensitive polling stations, with a tally of 6,599. Sindh follows with 4,430, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 4,344, and Balochistan with 2,038. In terms of sensitive polling stations, Punjab leads again with 15,829 stations, while Sindh has 8,030, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over 6,000, and Balochistan 2,068.

Aiming for Electoral Integrity

The ECP's plan includes the deployment of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling officers, and monitoring officers. In a bid to maintain transparency and security, 10,000 CCTV cameras will be installed at the highly sensitive stations. The Commission has emphasized on the importance of neutrality and strict adherence to the election code of conduct. The measures even consider the potential deployment of Army or Rangers at highly sensitive and sensitive locations. This comprehensive plan illuminates the ECP's commitment to safeguarding the electoral process and ensuring that the administration remains neutral.