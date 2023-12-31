Election Commission of Pakistan Disqualifies Imran Khan and PTI Leaders from Upcoming Elections

In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the majority of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from competing in the upcoming legislative elections set for February 8. The commission found grounds for this disqualification in Khan’s earlier graft conviction and subsequent disqualification, leading to the rejection of his nomination papers. This action by the ECP is seen as a significant political blow to Khan’s party as they gear up for the upcoming elections.

Imran Khan’s Political Struggles

Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated since August, is currently battling multiple legal cases, which he asserts are politically motivated to restrain him from running in the elections. Earlier in the year, he was found guilty of graft, but his three-year sentence was suspended, pending an appeal. Despite his disqualification, the PTI submitted nomination papers for Khan. However, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan revealed that between 90 to 95 percent of their candidates’ papers were rejected by the ECP.

Allegations of Political Manipulation

Raoof Hasan alleges that this widespread rejection is part of an agenda to impede PTI from competing in the elections. The PTI plans to appeal the rejections and utilize all available constitutional, legal, and political options to participate in the electoral process. Last year, Khan was ousted from office following a standoff with Pakistan’s military leaders. He has been a vocal critic of the military establishment, accusing them of orchestrating his removal through a no-confidence vote. Khan alleged a US-backed conspiracy and even claimed there was an assassination attempt against him.

Unrest and Uncertainty

The disqualification of Khan and his party has triggered unrest and uncertainty in Pakistan’s political landscape. Khan’s arrest on embezzlement charges earlier this year led to widespread violence in the country. The ECP’s recent decision to reject his bid to contest the 2024 elections, including from his hometown Mianwali and Lahore, has only compounded the political chaos. As Pakistan braces for the upcoming parliamentary elections in February, the main goal remains to elect a new government responsible for a five-year term and rejuvenate Pakistan’s economy. However, the rejection of Khan’s candidature and the exclusion of a major party from the electoral process may have far-reaching implications for the stability and democratic process in Pakistan.