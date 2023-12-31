en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Election Commission of Pakistan Disqualifies Imran Khan and PTI Leaders from Upcoming Elections

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
Election Commission of Pakistan Disqualifies Imran Khan and PTI Leaders from Upcoming Elections

In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the majority of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from competing in the upcoming legislative elections set for February 8. The commission found grounds for this disqualification in Khan’s earlier graft conviction and subsequent disqualification, leading to the rejection of his nomination papers. This action by the ECP is seen as a significant political blow to Khan’s party as they gear up for the upcoming elections.

Imran Khan’s Political Struggles

Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated since August, is currently battling multiple legal cases, which he asserts are politically motivated to restrain him from running in the elections. Earlier in the year, he was found guilty of graft, but his three-year sentence was suspended, pending an appeal. Despite his disqualification, the PTI submitted nomination papers for Khan. However, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan revealed that between 90 to 95 percent of their candidates’ papers were rejected by the ECP.

Allegations of Political Manipulation

Raoof Hasan alleges that this widespread rejection is part of an agenda to impede PTI from competing in the elections. The PTI plans to appeal the rejections and utilize all available constitutional, legal, and political options to participate in the electoral process. Last year, Khan was ousted from office following a standoff with Pakistan’s military leaders. He has been a vocal critic of the military establishment, accusing them of orchestrating his removal through a no-confidence vote. Khan alleged a US-backed conspiracy and even claimed there was an assassination attempt against him.

Unrest and Uncertainty

The disqualification of Khan and his party has triggered unrest and uncertainty in Pakistan’s political landscape. Khan’s arrest on embezzlement charges earlier this year led to widespread violence in the country. The ECP’s recent decision to reject his bid to contest the 2024 elections, including from his hometown Mianwali and Lahore, has only compounded the political chaos. As Pakistan braces for the upcoming parliamentary elections in February, the main goal remains to elect a new government responsible for a five-year term and rejuvenate Pakistan’s economy. However, the rejection of Khan’s candidature and the exclusion of a major party from the electoral process may have far-reaching implications for the stability and democratic process in Pakistan.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch

By Nitish Verma

Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy ...
@Democratic Republic of Congo · 4 hours
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy ...
heart comment 0
‘ProGlas’ Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency

By Salman Akhtar

'ProGlas' Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
Governor Sununu: Removing Trump May Amplify ‘Martyr’ Narrative

By Rizwan Shah

Governor Sununu: Removing Trump May Amplify 'Martyr' Narrative
Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.

By Justice Nwafor

Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death
21 seconds
Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death
Texas AG Accuses Biden Administration of 'Aiding and Abetting' Drug Cartels Amid Border Crisis
30 seconds
Texas AG Accuses Biden Administration of 'Aiding and Abetting' Drug Cartels Amid Border Crisis
VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability
40 seconds
VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
46 seconds
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
1 min
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Senator Graham Advocates Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migrant Surge
2 mins
Senator Graham Advocates Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migrant Surge
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
2 mins
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
3 mins
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app