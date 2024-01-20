Election Commission of Pakistan Challenges Lahore High Court's Critical Remarks

In a significant legal development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to take legal action against the Lahore High Court (LHC) aimed at expunging critical remarks made by the court in a recent judgment. This decision comes in the backdrop of the LHC's criticism of the commission and a returning officer for not fulfilling their legal duties in an election symbol case.

Advertisment

Unfounded Remarks and Legal Duties

The LHC's critique surfaced after it issued notices to various election officials, including the Chief Election Commissioner, in response to writ petitions that demanded a change in poll symbols. The ECP, however, strongly refutes the court's commentary, asserting its strict adherence to constitutional duties. It has also emphasized that the candidates who approached the court had misled it, and the court made its remarks without hearing the ECP's perspective.

Appealing to Expunge Remarks

Advertisment

On January 17, a five-member ECP bench reviewed the LHC's order and decided to file an application in the same court to have the critical remarks removed. The ECP plans to appeal to a higher authority should the application be rejected. It stands resolute in its conviction that any change in the allotment of election symbols will result in delays in the upcoming general elections.

Upcoming Elections and the ECP

The ECP is preparing for general elections scheduled for February 8. The event requires the printing of around 260 million ballot papers, a process that might be delayed if changes are made to Form 33. In addition to its legal pursuits, the ECP has issued guidelines for security personnel performing poll-related duties, asking them to remain neutral and impartial throughout the election process.