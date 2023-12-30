en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:27 am EST
Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government

In a decisive move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an injunction against the caretaker government, stalling the privatization process of large state-owned enterprises. This decision comes in the wake of preparations for selling off significant institutions like the national airlines and steel mills. The caretaker government had already initiated the steps for privatization, including the hiring of an international financial advisor for the national airline, a step which cost the nation $7 million.

ECP’s Stand on Caretaker Government’s Mandate

The ECP, through a formal letter, has clarified its stance on the caretaker government’s mandate. According to the commission, the interim government’s jurisdiction does not extend to making substantial institutional changes. Instead, its role should be limited to managing routine administrative operations. In light of this, the ECP has emphasized that any significant transactions, such as the privatization of large entities, fall outside the purview of a caretaker administration and should be conclusively avoided.

Ensuring Fair Play Ahead of Elections

This decision by the ECP is designed to ensure a level playing field for all political parties involved in the upcoming elections. There are underlying concerns about the potential influence of private entities on the election outcomes, which the commission aims to mitigate by blocking any major privatizations. The intention behind this move is to ensure that key decisions affecting the nation’s assets are made by a fully elected government, rather than an interim one.

Political Repercussions

Earlier, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced a 10 point welfare manifesto, which included plans to increase salaries, provide direct subsidies to the poor, and construct 3 million houses for the poor. He had also expressed concerns about the potential privatization of Pakistan International Airlines and demanded the removal of officials associated with PML N from the caretaker government to avoid controversial privatization. The latest decision by the ECP seems to echo these concerns and sets a clear precedent for the boundaries of a caretaker administration.

0
Economy Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The 'Miracle' U.S. Economy of 2023: Defying Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

India's Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

High Mortgage Rates in 2023: Impact on Homebuyers and Sellers

By Dil Bar Irshad

The 'Dupe Trend': The New Wave in Global Travel

By Saboor Bayat

PM Narendra Modi Kickstarts Landmark Development Projects in Uttar Pra ...
@Economy · 4 mins
PM Narendra Modi Kickstarts Landmark Development Projects in Uttar Pra ...
heart comment 0
Zambia’s Inflation Rate Soars Amid Economic Challenges: IMF Steps In

By BNN Correspondents

Zambia's Inflation Rate Soars Amid Economic Challenges: IMF Steps In
Tourism NZ Navigates Economic Pressures as High-Spending Tourists Buck the Trend

By Mazhar Abbas

Tourism NZ Navigates Economic Pressures as High-Spending Tourists Buck the Trend
Positive Economic Indicators Suggest Stability: Emmanuel Dombo’s Analysis

By Shivani Chauhan

Positive Economic Indicators Suggest Stability: Emmanuel Dombo's Analysis
Uganda’s Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt and Rising Debt

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt and Rising Debt
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
35 seconds
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
1 min
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
2 mins
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
3 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
3 mins
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
3 mins
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
4 mins
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
4 mins
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
5 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app