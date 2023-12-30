Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government

In a decisive move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an injunction against the caretaker government, stalling the privatization process of large state-owned enterprises. This decision comes in the wake of preparations for selling off significant institutions like the national airlines and steel mills. The caretaker government had already initiated the steps for privatization, including the hiring of an international financial advisor for the national airline, a step which cost the nation $7 million.

ECP’s Stand on Caretaker Government’s Mandate

The ECP, through a formal letter, has clarified its stance on the caretaker government’s mandate. According to the commission, the interim government’s jurisdiction does not extend to making substantial institutional changes. Instead, its role should be limited to managing routine administrative operations. In light of this, the ECP has emphasized that any significant transactions, such as the privatization of large entities, fall outside the purview of a caretaker administration and should be conclusively avoided.

Ensuring Fair Play Ahead of Elections

This decision by the ECP is designed to ensure a level playing field for all political parties involved in the upcoming elections. There are underlying concerns about the potential influence of private entities on the election outcomes, which the commission aims to mitigate by blocking any major privatizations. The intention behind this move is to ensure that key decisions affecting the nation’s assets are made by a fully elected government, rather than an interim one.

Political Repercussions

Earlier, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced a 10 point welfare manifesto, which included plans to increase salaries, provide direct subsidies to the poor, and construct 3 million houses for the poor. He had also expressed concerns about the potential privatization of Pakistan International Airlines and demanded the removal of officials associated with PML N from the caretaker government to avoid controversial privatization. The latest decision by the ECP seems to echo these concerns and sets a clear precedent for the boundaries of a caretaker administration.