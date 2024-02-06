Election Commission of India Recognizes Ajit Pawar Faction as Official NCP

In a landmark decision, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognized the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as the party's official representative. The ECI has further awarded the faction the party's symbol of the clock, ending eight months of deliberations over the matter.

Deciphering the ECI's Decision

The ECI's ruling came after a meticulous process involving 10 hearings spread over six months, culminating in a test of majority within the legislative wing. The commission's decision rested on factors such as the party constitution's objectives, integrity, organizational, and legislative majority. Serious inconsistencies in the timelines of claims put forth by the rival Sharad Pawar group led to the ECI deeming their claim unreliable. The Sharad Pawar faction has been granted a one-time option to pick a new name for their political group and submit three alternatives.

Reactions to the Ruling

Supriya Sule, a prominent leader from the Sharad Pawar faction, reacted strongly to the decision, labelling it 'anti-Marathi' and hinting at a possible conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Marathi-speaking parties. Ajit Pawar, however, refuted these allegations, affirming that the ECI's decision was a reflection of the majority support his faction enjoys among legislators, district presidents, and other office bearers.

Looking Ahead: The Supreme Court Challenge

The Sharad Pawar faction, unsatisfied with the ECI's ruling, plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. In response to this, Ajit Pawar expressed that his group would have taken the same route had the decision been unfavorable to them. As the Rajya Sabha elections approach, the ECI has given the Sharad Pawar faction until Wednesday afternoon to decide on a new name for their political outfit.