Election Commission Mandates Civility in Upcoming Assembly, Lok Sabha Polls Campaigning

The Election Commission of India has taken a firm stance, urging political parties to eschew personal attacks and maintain a high level of decorum during their campaigns for the imminent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, underscored the importance of ethical political discourse, drawing on the wisdom of poet Bashir Bard to advocate for rivalry that leaves room for future amity.
Guidelines for a Civil Campaign
In response to a surge in complaints about objectionable statements targeting personal lives, the Commission has delineated clear boundaries for campaign conduct. "No-go areas" in speeches have been defined to foster a campaign environment where civility reigns supreme. Kumar's appeal to political parties to avoid "digital memories of bad words" underscores the lasting impact of their public statements.
Election Schedule and Key Constituencies
The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to unfold in seven phases starting April 19, with the final results expected on June 4. This year, the political spotlight is on Odisha's Hinjili Assembly constituency and notable Lok Sabha seats including Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar. Speculation is rife that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may contest from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, adding intrigue to the electoral battle.
Ensuring an Issue-Based Campaign
The Election Commission's directives extend beyond mere avoidance of personal attacks, emphasizing the need for an issue-based campaign free from caste or religious appeals. With the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the Commission is poised to monitor and act against any violations, ensuring that the electoral process is not only fair but also focuses on the real issues that affect the public.
As the dates for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections approach, the Election Commission's call for decorum and civility sets a hopeful tone for a campaign season that prioritizes issues over insults. This initiative, if successfully adhered to by political parties, could mark a significant step towards elevating the quality of political discourse in India, reflecting a mature democracy at work.