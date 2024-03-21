Election Commission Files Complaint Against BJP's C.T. Ravi for Tweet on Rahul Gandhi

In a recent development that has stirred the political waters of Karnataka, the Election Commission has taken a significant step by filing a complaint against BJP leader and former Karnataka minister, C.T. Ravi. This action comes in light of an objectionable tweet made by Ravi about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which has been deemed a violation of the model code of conduct in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Background and Immediate Response

The controversy began with a tweet from C.T. Ravi, which prompted the Election Commission's intervention after a directive from the Nodal Officer of the Social Media Monitoring Committee. The assistant returning officer of Chikkamagaluru, acting on these instructions, lodged a complaint with the local police, leading to a case being registered under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Representation of People Act. This move by the Election Commission underscores the stringent monitoring of political conduct during the election season.

Ravi's Retort and Public Reaction

In response to the legal action, C.T. Ravi took to social media to defend his actions, asserting that his controversial tweet was in reaction to comments made by Rahul Gandhi, which he considered disrespectful towards Sanatana Dharma. Ravi's request for details on any FIR filed against Gandhi for his remarks highlights the escalating tension between the two political factions. This incident has not only sparked a debate on the boundaries of political speech but also on the Election Commission's role in maintaining decorum during the electoral process.

Implications for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

This legal scuffle between a prominent BJP leader and the Election Commission, centered around comments made about a leading Congress figure, reflects the charged atmosphere leading up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It raises questions about the impact of such controversies on the electoral prospects of the involved parties and the effectiveness of the model code of conduct in regulating political discourse. As the election draws nearer, all eyes will be on how these developments influence voter sentiment and the strategies of the political parties.