Election Commission Cracks Down on Religious Appeals in 2024 General Elections

Amid the heated atmosphere of the 2024 General Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) finds itself arbitrating a contentious issue: the use of religion in electoral campaigns. Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lodged complaints against each other, accusing the opposing party's leaders of invoking religious sentiments to sway voters, thus highlighting the critical role of Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Understanding Section 123(3) and its Evolution

Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits any appeal to vote or refrain from voting based on religion, race, caste, community, or language, deeming it a corrupt electoral practice. This provision, amended in 1961 to remove the word 'systemic', underscores the law's intent to discourage any form of communal appeal, no matter how minor. The 2017 Supreme Court judgment in Abhiram Singh vs. C. D. Commachen further expanded its interpretation, ruling that candidates cannot seek votes in the name of the voter's religion either, thus reinforcing the secular nature of Indian elections.

The Role of the Model Code of Conduct

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), though not legally binding, plays a significant role in ensuring fair play during elections. It mandates that political parties and candidates must not stir up communal tensions or use places of worship for electioneering. Despite these guidelines, instances of religious appeals have been reported, leading to actions by the ECI, including barring individuals from campaigning temporarily. The ECI's enforcement of the MCC alongside the RP Act showcases its commitment to maintaining the secular ethos of Indian democracy.

Recent Allegations and the ECI's Response

The recent spat between the BJP and DMK, with allegations of religious canvassing, puts the spotlight on the ECI's challenge in curbing such practices. While the ECI has mechanisms in place to address violations, the effectiveness of these measures is often debated. The commission's decisions in these cases will be closely watched, as they could set precedents for future elections. Moreover, the involvement of religious leaders and the use of places of worship in campaigning continue to blur the lines between religion and politics, raising questions about the efficacy of existing laws and codes of conduct.

The ongoing tussle between political parties over religious appeals in election campaigns underscores a broader debate on the intersection of religion and politics in India. As the ECI navigates these murky waters, its actions will not only impact the current elections but also shape the future of electoral conduct in the country. The challenge lies in balancing legitimate expressions of religious identity with the imperative to preserve the secular and inclusive fabric of Indian democracy.