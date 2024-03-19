Election Commission Cracks Down on Black Money in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Elections

To curb the influence of 'black money' in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Income Tax Department has ramped up its surveillance efforts across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. This initiative, sanctioned by the Election Commission of India, aims to ensure a fair electoral process by closely monitoring financial transactions and movements that could unduly sway the election outcomes.

An Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) now operates at the Chandigarh airport, with all eyes on the movement of cash, especially via air travel. Chartered flights are under scrutiny, as are cash transfers by Indian Railways, in a collaborative effort with railway authorities. Furthermore, round-the-clock operation rooms have been established in Chandigarh and Shimla to address any reports of suspicious financial activities. These measures are complemented by district-level teams poised to respond to alerts within their jurisdictions.

Boosting Security at Polling Stations

In Punjab, the deployment of 25 companies of paramilitary forces underscores the gravity of ensuring a secure voting environment. With 2,416 out of 24,433 polling stations identified as critical, additional security steps, including CCTV surveillance and flying squads at checkpoints, have been implemented. Efforts are also underway to encourage higher voter turnout, particularly in areas historically showing lower participation rates.

Aside from physical surveillance, there's a strong focus on digital vigilance. Suspicious bank transactions and digital payments are being closely watched to prevent any attempts at voter inducement through financial means. Banks have been instructed to flag high-value transactions, and a team is in place to analyze these alerts. This comprehensive approach aims to tackle both traditional and modern methods of electoral influence, ensuring a fair playing field for all candidates.

As the elections draw near, the enhanced security and monitoring efforts by the Income Tax Department and Election Commission reflect a steadfast commitment to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. By targeting the misuse of 'black money' and ensuring stringent security at polling stations, these measures are crucial steps towards transparent and fair elections in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.