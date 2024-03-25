Election Commission Clears Over 50% Gov Proposals Within 72hrs Amid Model Code

Swift Governance During Elections: Recent findings reveal the Election Commission (EC) has efficiently processed over half of government references within 72 hours during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period for the Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka Assembly elections. This data, unearthed through Right to Information (RTI), challenges the notion that the MCC hinders governance and development initiatives.

Efficient Processing: A Closer Look at the Numbers

During critical election periods in 2017 and 2018, the EC demonstrated remarkable efficiency in handling government proposals. For instance, during the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections, an impressive 81% of Gujarat's and 71% of Himachal Pradesh's references saw responses within just four days. Karnataka's clearance rate stood at 39% in the same timeframe, illustrating a varied but proactive approach across different states.

MCC's Impact on Governance Debated

The BJP has often argued that the MCC stalls development, yet the EC's recent actions provide a counter-narrative, showcasing a commitment to maintaining governance flow even during elections. The EC's dataset offers a rare insight into its operational efficiency, especially relevant in the ongoing discussions about simultaneous elections and the potential for policy paralysis due to the MCC.

Defending the Model Code of Conduct

In a significant stance, the EC recently defended the MCC's role in ensuring fair elections, opposing the view that it disrupts governance. The MCC's primary aim is to level the playing field, prohibiting the use of official machinery for political gain. This defense underscores the EC's dedication to upholding democratic integrity, dispelling myths about the MCC's adverse impact on development projects.

As debates around simultaneous elections and the MCC's implications on governance continue, the EC's efficient handling of government proposals during election periods stands as a testament to its capacity to balance regulatory duties with the need for ongoing governmental functions. This balance is crucial for the health of democracy and the seamless function of governance, even in the heat of electoral competition.