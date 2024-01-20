Election Code Violations: Candidates Receive Notices from District Monitoring Officers

In a bid to uphold the integrity of the election process, District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) under the guidance of the provincial election commission have issued notices to several candidates for infringing upon established election codes. The candidates in question include Hamid Ali Bhatti in NA-153, Ahmad Chattha in NA-66 Wazirabad, Nosher Maan in PP 133 Nankana Sahib, and Danyal Aziz in NA-75 Narowal. The infractions predominantly involve wall chalking, a violation of the election code of conduct.
Penalties for Breaching Election Codes
These notifications follow the imposition of fines by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on candidates found guilty of violating the election code of conduct across various constituencies. The penalties levied range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, and a PML-N candidate has come under the ECP's radar for organizing a car rally without the necessary permissions.
Election Code Violations: Notices to Candidates
A significant instance of such violation was the conduct of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, an Awami League candidate, who led a convoy of vehicles from Dhaka to Magura, thereby breaching the electoral code of conduct. Following this violation, the District Monitoring Officers issued a show cause notice to Shakib Al Hasan, demanding a written explanation to ward off potential legal action. Similar notices were also dispatched to two other candidates for reported breaches.
Allegations of Absentee Ballot Misuse
Adding to the list of election code violations, the Secretary of State’s Office lodged a complaint with the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) concerning the alleged illegal circulation of absentee ballot applications ahead of Bridgeport's special primary election. Democratic incumbent mayor Joe Ganim and his opponent, John Gomes, were the main figures in this election. Ganim accused a campaign worker from Gomes’ team of distributing absentee ballot applications improperly. A judge ordered a new Democratic mayoral primary on the grounds of mishandled absentee ballots. In response to these allegations, the Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice to both campaigns outlining the requirements for absentee ballot application circulators.
Amid these allegations and violations, the Punjab Election Commission, helmed by Ejaz Anwar Chohan, has initiated action to remove unauthorized election campaign materials, including flexes and billboards, across multiple constituencies such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur Multan, and others. These measures are part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with election codes and maintain the sanctity of the electoral process.