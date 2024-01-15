en English
Elections

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security

In a move designed to bolster the security and integrity of the upcoming 2024 general election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the green light to print 250 million watermark-embedded ballot papers. This major undertaking has been entrusted to three separate printing corporations, each of which will be operating under stringent security measures.

A Step Towards Secure Elections

The decision to incorporate watermarks into the ballot papers is a testament to the ECP’s commitment to ensuring a secure and transparent electoral process. In addition to the watermarks, the ballot papers will be subjected to rigorous security measures, encompassing everything from the printing process to the transportation of the ballots from the printing facilities to election officials.

Boosting Female Representation in Politics

Parallel to this development, the ECP has issued an appeal to political parties, urging them to comply with Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017. As per this mandate, all political parties are required to ensure a minimum of five percent female representation among their candidates for general seats. Parties have been given a five-day window, following the press release, to submit their lists of male and female candidates to the ECP.

Shaping a Fair and Representative Election

This call for increased female participation is more than just a statutory requirement; it represents a broader vision of creating a more representative political landscape. By emphasizing gender balance among candidates, the ECP is helping to foster an electoral environment where all voices can be heard and where the democratic process can truly reflect the diverse perspectives of the Pakistani population.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

