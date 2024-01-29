Election 2024 Prep: ECP Set to Distribute Ballot Papers on Feb 7!

As the clock counts down to the General Elections of 2024 set for February 8th, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is taking robust measures to ensure a free and fair election. The ECP has marked February 7th as the date to distribute ballot papers and other election materials to poll staff, with security measures in place to safeguard the electoral process.

Preparations for a Monumental Election

The ECP has finalized its polling schemes, planning to establish a whopping 90,675 polling stations nationwide, with separate stations for men and women, as well as joint stations. Deliveries to far-flung areas will be completed by February 5th, followed by deliveries in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Islamabad by February 6th. In a noteworthy development, the ECP successfully conducted a mock exercise of the Election Management System (EMS), yielding encouraging outcomes.

A Cautious Approach

The ECP has classified around 51% of the total polling stations as 'sensitive'. Of these, 46,065 stations are categorized as sensitive and 18,437 as highly sensitive. This categorization is based on factors such as the security situation and history of electoral violence. A total of 2,76,402 polling booths will be set up across the country for over 128 million voters, stirring concerns about potential voter turnout and the number of polling booths established.

Printing of Ballot Papers

The ECP has commenced the distribution of national and provincial assembly ballot papers to District Returning Officers. Concurrently, the printing of these papers for the forthcoming elections is underway. The process involves 270 tons of special paper and 260 million watermarked ballot papers. The ECP has directed the Printing Corporation of Pakistan to print these papers, with tight security measures in place at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the production process.